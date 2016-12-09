City council says no to funding Edmonton's Nuit Blanche event
Coun. Ben Henderson worries the festival won't come back due to not receiving funds
By a small margin, councillors voted not to fund Edmonton’s Nuit Blanche festival on Friday.
Nuit Blanche had asked for $335,000 for its 2019 festival. Coun. Scott McKeen said last year’s event was an “incredible, non-sports event.”
Coun. Ben Henderson, too, is a fan of the event. He said if it didn’t receive funding, “it won’t come back ... it’s not a question of postponing it.”
But Coun. Banga, who voted against funding the festival, said the event seems like a “want” and not a need.
The vote lost 7-6.
Henderson, Mayor Don Iveson, Coun. Bev Esslinger, Coun. Dave Loken and Coun. Michael Walters all supported it, while the others were opposed.
