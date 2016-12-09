Edmonton man charged with sex trafficking woman across the Prairies

EDMONTON — Police say an Edmonton man is facing a list of charges related to firearms and human trafficking for allegedly forcing a woman to work in the sex trade.

Police arrested Prince Opoku, 25, following an investigation into his alleged connections to the sex trade.

It's alleged he forced a woman in her early 20s to travel to cities in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta in order to work in the sex trade starting in early 2015.

He is facing a variety of charges, including: procuring, trafficking in persons, material benefit from sexual services, advertising sexual services, knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm, and careless storage of a firearm.

More charges could be pending, as police believe there may be more complainants who come forward.