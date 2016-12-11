Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train a much needed boost for Food Bank

Edmontonians donated more than 2,100 kilograms of food and $2,000 to the Edmonton Food Bank when the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train rolled into the city last week.



CP Rail also made a $10,000 donation.



The locomotive and train cars decorated with bright, flashing Christmas lights drew more than 2,500 people to a rail park just south of Whyte Avenue Thursday night.



This is the 18th year CP has run decorated trains across Canada and the U.S. to raise awareness and donations for local food banks.



The food and fund raised aren’t just for the holiday season, said Tamisan Bencz-Knight with the Food Bank. “We’re building up our reserves for the new year. When the lights go down after Christmas people still need food and we still to make sure we have that product available.”



That need is greater this year. 5000 more people a month are using Edmonton's food bank, compared to 2015, with 20,000 people receiving food hampers every month.



Donations have been harder to come by ever since the economic downturn started back in 2014, said Bencz-Knight.



“We’re the economic barometer,” she said. “We saw started seeing our client numbers going up before anybody talked about layoffs.”



Now the train is off to other communities to help gather funds and donations.