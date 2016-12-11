Extreme cold warning for Edmonton and rest of Alberta ends

Environment Canada lifted the extreme cold warning for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood park on Sunday morning.

Temperatures in the city were still a chilly -23 degrees, but conditions were no longer considered extreme. Warnings are issued when there is "elevated risk to heath," meaning frostbite or hypothermia.

“Our temperatures have moderated enough that we’re not getting wind chills of -40 or colder anymore, which is our critieria," said meterologist Eldon Aldrecht.

The warning was first issued for the Edmonton-area and much of central and northern Alberta, with temperatures plunging into the low 30s over the weekend.

The daytime high on Saturday was -20, making it the coldest day the city's seen since Jan. 16.

