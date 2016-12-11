Edmonton women's Shelters say 'Lift Her Up' not 'Lock Her Up'
New campaign launched to counter 'misogynistic' anti-Notley chants
After an anti-carbon tax in Edmonton last weekend erupted in chants of “lock her up” aimed at Premier Rachel Notley, the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters is firing back with a rallying cry of their own.
The ACWS has launched a campaign called ‘Lift Her Up,’ to counter what they describe as a “misogynistic” message heard at the Legislature last weekend.
They’re calling on people to use the #liftherup hashtag to show support for female leaders everywhere from the political arena to the boardroom to classrooms
In a release, ACWS Exectutive Director Jan Reimer points to a link between bullying language and violent behaviour.
"We cannot tolerate this hateful langage, this war on women in power, anymore," she said.
Starting next week the ACWS will be selling Lift Her Up T-shirts on their website in support of women’s shelters.
