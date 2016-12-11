Edmonton women's Shelters say 'Lift Her Up' not 'Lock Her Up'

After an anti-carbon tax in Edmonton last weekend erupted in chants of “lock her up” aimed at Premier Rachel Notley, the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters is firing back with a rallying cry of their own.

The ACWS has launched a campaign called ‘Lift Her Up,’ to counter what they describe as a “misogynistic” message heard at the Legislature last weekend.

They’re calling on people to use the #liftherup hashtag to show support for female leaders everywhere from the political arena to the boardroom to classrooms

In a release, ACWS Exectutive Director Jan Reimer points to a link between bullying language and violent behaviour.

"We cannot tolerate this hateful langage, this war on women in power, anymore," she said.