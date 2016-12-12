Council approves parking lot at Rogers Place

The Katz Group is getting the 600-stall surface parking lot it asked for beside Rogers Place, but only on the condition that it builds something better after three years.

Councillors voted 7 to 5 (Coun. Mike Nickel was absent) in support of the contentious lot Monday after the Katz Group promised to present councillors with an 'urban village' plan for the site by next year.

The decision means another surface lot will be added to downtown's already formidable parking inventory, in contradiction to administration reports suggesting the core didn’t need another to accommodate Rogers Place parking for Oilers games and events.

But Central McDougall Community League president Bernice Tallin said she and many others worry the lot will never become housing.

“We want new development,” she said. “Structures to build up housing and build up our community, to reduce crime.”

The Katz Group originally proposed the lot operate for three years and to receive extensions thereafter as long as it had begun construction on one building that’s 23 metres tall.

But council voted to axe such extensions Monday.

After three years, councillors hope the urban village plan will be in the works.

The lot will be home to 600 stalls and will be landscaped and lit.

The deal also means the Katz Group will donate $150,000 to the Central McDougall Community League, which intends to use the money to improve infrastructure, like lighting.

Coun. Scott McKeen, who voted in favour of the lot, said he wished the community league received more money out of the deal.

“I don’t want to demonize the development company, the Katz Group — they’ve done a lot of work in the community,” he said. “It’s very temporary use. It will clean up that blighted lot, and Central McDougall will get some money out of it.”