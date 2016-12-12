Distracted driving tickets are not getting drivers off their phones
Edmonton police chief Rod Knecht says stepping up enforcement hasn't done the trick.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Edmonton’s police chief says increased enforcement is not getting motorists to put down their phones.
Edmonton Police Service Chief Rod Knecht told Metro in a year-end interview that curbing distracted driving plays a crucial role in reducing pedestrian fatalities – but tickets aren’t doing the trick.
“We’ve stepped up enforcement this year and yet we haven’t seen any decline in distracted driving,” Knecht said. “I don’t think fewer people are texting. I would suggest that even more people are texting out there.”
Knecht said the loss of demerit points for drivers seems to be a more effective deterrent, but texting and driving is ultimately a public awareness problem.
Most Popular
Edmonton Views
-
Urban Compass
-
Urban Compass