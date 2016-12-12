Notley defends human services minister amid renewed calls for his resignation

EDMONTON — Alberta's opposition parties are renewing calls for the human services minister to be fired over the death of a child in care, but Premier Rachel Notley says they're just playing politics.

Notley told the house during question period that she has faith Irfan Sabir will fix problems that lead to the deaths of children in government care.

Opposition members called for Sabir to resign last week after media reports revealed time lags and inaction by his department in pursuing the death of a girl named Serenity.

Serenity was four years old when she died in 2014 while in kinship care.

It's since been revealed that there were delays and confusion in the government and with police investigations into her death.