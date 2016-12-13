Alberta Health Services warns of possible TB exposure at Edmonton facilities

EDMONTON — Alberta Health Services is warning people that they may have been exposed to a confirmed case of tuberculosis at two Edmonton health facilities.

The health agency says letters are being mailed to 200 individuals who were at the Kaye Edmonton Clinic and the University of Alberta Hospital.

No time frame has been given, but Alberta Health Services says only those notified are considered to have been possibly exposed.

It says the confirmed case is not an ongoing risk and the general public is not in any danger.

Health officials are working to manage followup screening.