Alberta company fined $500,000 for selling ozone damaging products

The federal government has fined a company with six Edmonton-area locations a staggering $500,000 for selling aerosol products that damage the ozone layer.



It’s the largest fine ever levied in Alberta in an ozone-depletion case, officials said.



Acklands-Grainger Inc. specializes in industrial safety products and fasteners, and an Alberta-based investigation found it was selling two products containing hydrochlorofluorocarbons, or HCFCs, an ozone-depleting substance banned in Canada.



On Monday, representatives for the company pled guilty in the Provincial Court of Alberta to violating the Ozone-Depleting Substances Regulation of the Environmental Protection Act.



Between 2012 and 2014 the company sold 110 cans of HV Switchgear Lubricant and three cans of a cleaner for electrical equipment called Sprayon EL2204.



All contained HCFCs.



“The prohibitions have been in a place for a while,” said Daniel Smith, acting regional director of environmental enforcement Environment and Climate Change Canada.



“Our view is that this is something that was preventable.”



The severity of the offence, the potential harm to the environment and the company’s history are weighed when deciding on a penalty, Smith said.



Smith added officials first sent Acklands-Grainger Inc. a warning letter in 2003 about a product they were selling. They were also charged and fined $150,000 in 2005 in relation to another product.



“Our goal is, through enforcement, we’re hoping to deter future violations, both relating to the company but also in the industry as a whole,” Smith said.



In a statement provided to Metro, Acklands-Grainger said they “inadvertently” sold the two products.



“These two products are prohibited in Canada, and this occurred because two suppliers were unaware of the difference in regulatory environments between the U.S. and Canada,” the statement reads.



“We took responsibility for these errors and took immediate steps to prevent further sales of these products.”