Convicted of killing seniors: Travis Vader testifies at own sentencing hearing

EDMONTON — An Alberta man convicted of killing two missing seniors says he was humiliated with a strip search and subjected to horrendous conditions while in custody.

Travis Vader is testifying at his sentencing hearing in Edmonton.

He was convicted earlier this year of manslaughter in the 2010 deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann.

The couple, in their late 70s, vanished on a camping trip to British Columbia.

Defence lawyer Nathan Whitling is asking the court to stay the conviction or reduce the sentence because of the mistreatment.