Edmonton's new field (house) of dreams

Bears head coach Chris Morris is now training his football players year-round out at Foote Field thanks to a newly installed dome over their home turf.

Since it was built 15 years ago, the University of Alberta’s south campus turf field has stood vacant and snow-covered during the winter months, not allowing the players to practice their sport-specific skills.

“To work on the movements you need to be an effective football player, the steps, the use of your hands, the running ability and the cuts and the breaks — you can’t put a value on being able to do that year-round,” Morris said.

“Having this basically attached to our locker room allows us to do football-specific training on the field with our players on a daily basis.”

The new $3.7 million dome covers the entire football field, making it the largest air-supported structure in the province.

The total cost of the dome was covered by the U of A along with two $300,000 donations — one from the Eldon Foote Foundation and the other from the 2001 World Championships in Athletics Legacy Fund.

The province also kicked in $500,000 through the Community Facility Enhancement Program grant.

In addition to the football field, the dome houses a multi-lane, 140-metre running track and jump pit for track and field athletes. The space is available for public events too, including the Canada West Women's Rugby Sevens Series on January 21-22, 2017.

For Morris, the benefits of having the dome will take shape in the coming years.