Alberta premier defends carbon tax, opposition warns of rising costs

EDMONTON — As of Jan. 1, Alberta’s carbon tax will go into effect and it’s a program the province’s official opposition plans to continue fighting.

The fall legislative session ended Wednesday with final words from the leaders of the governing NDP and the Wildrose opposition.

Wildrose Leader Brian Jean predicts "everything will be more expensive" as the new year begins.

“They are ignoring all the advice of experts and going ahead with their risky economic agenda," he says.

But Premier Rachel Notley doesn’t expect consumers will see major changes to things like the cost of groceries as a result of the carbon tax.

“I’ve absolutely heard people say that they support it,” Notley says.

The tax will translate to 4.5 cents extra per litre of gas, and propane and natural gas prices will also go up.

The Wildrose says businesses who see their own costs rise due to the tax will pass it on to consumers.

The government has maintained the tax will cost a typical Alberta family less than $400 more in 2017, and those households with lower incomes will get the money back in rebates.

“I would suggest that we have some pretty good confidence in the projections that we’ve put in place,” Notley says.