Brian Topp, Notley's chief of staff, announces departure amid other changes
A
A
Share via Email
EDMONTON — The chief of staff to Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is moving on.
Brian Topp has announced he is leaving his post and will return to Ontario.
He has accepted a fellowship with the Public Policy Forum think-tank.
Topp came on board with Notley in the spring of 2015 and helped steer policy on a number of complex files, including Alberta's climate change plan.
He will be replaced by John Heaney, a senior civil servant who has also been helping shape key aspects of the climate change plan.
In other changes, Anne McGrath, another key adviser to Notley, will take over the premier's office in Calgary.
Edmonton Views
-
Urban Compass
-
Urban Compass