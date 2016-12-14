Brian Topp, Notley's chief of staff, announces departure amid other changes

EDMONTON — The chief of staff to Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is moving on.

Brian Topp has announced he is leaving his post and will return to Ontario.

He has accepted a fellowship with the Public Policy Forum think-tank.

Topp came on board with Notley in the spring of 2015 and helped steer policy on a number of complex files, including Alberta's climate change plan.

He will be replaced by John Heaney, a senior civil servant who has also been helping shape key aspects of the climate change plan.