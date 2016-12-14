Edmonton Public School Board votes to close Winterburn's junior high

A West Edmonton school will shutter its junior high program, while keeping its younger students, as school population pressures continue to mount on the outskirts of the city.

The Edmonton Public School Board voted Tuesday to move junior high students from the K-9 Winterburn school to nearby Michael Phair junior high, when that school opens in September 2017.

Board Chair Michael Janz said community members asked for the move, with more spaces for elementary students sorely needed.

The board also voted Tuesday to redraw its electoral boundaries to reflect disproportionate population growth in the city’s south and northeast.

Some of the growth pressures will be alleviated in fall when the board opens nine new K-9 schools in September 2017, in addition to Michael Phair junior high and one elementary school.