Indigenous street names won’t be ‘white washed:’ city planner

A city planner says Edmonton officials won’t “white wash” proposed indigenous street names, even if some residents have a hard time pronouncing them.

Cory Sousa, a principal planner in sustainable development who manages naming roads, said Tuesday the city’s naming committee largely doesn’t let pronunciation issues alter approvals for new street names.

“Something hard to pronounce or spell is personal perception,” Sousa said.

“We’re not going to cater to one group or be colonial. We have to reach out to indigenous people who haven’t been represented and honour them. We’re not going to white wash it.”

Sousa's assertions come a day after Coun. Bryan Anderson requested naming officials re-think the way they name new streets or neighbourhoods, after people complained to him they couldn’t say or spell Maskêkosihk (Muss-Kay-Go-See) Trail.

Maskêkosihk translates to “land of the medicines” or “people of the medicines.”

Anderson suggested officials choose easier-to-pronounce Cree words or create Anglicized versions for street names that honour indigenous heritage.

“I can learn, but I struggle, so why would we create situations where people are going to be forced to struggle?” he said Wednesday. “There are usability solutions.”

He said Edmonton neighbourhood names such as Bearspaw and Sweetgrass are Anglicized words for Masgwaahsid (Mas-gwa-ah-sid) and Wikaskokiseyin (Wee-kas-kookee-sey-yin).

But Sousa said the city chose those Anglicized versions because they were common among local indigenous groups.

He also said naming officials only consider phonetics when names sound extremely similar, like Adam and Adams.

As for Maskêkosihk, he said, first responder agencies had no issue with the name, adding that it’s not a residential road, meaning it won’t be listed on many addresses.