Daylight savings time: Alberta MLA asking whether to get rid of it

EDMONTON — An Alberta MLA says he's been canvasssing people and groups for six months on whether the province should abandon daylight savings time.

NDP member Thomas Dang, who represents the riding of Edmonton South West, says his report will be ready in the next couple of months.

Tory MLA Richard Starke tabled a petition this week asking the province to stop moving clocks forward one hour in the spring.

Dang says he's been doing work on it since the NDP at its policy convention passed a resolution to ask the government to abolish daylight savings time.

The question Dang is considering is if Alberta should join central time, like Saskatchewan, or stay on mountain time and not move clocks forward in the spring.

He says he'll introduce a private member's bill once the results show what the public wants.

"People don’t like changing their clocks, especially people with young children and people don’t like to be cranky at work for that week, Dang said.

He said research shows workplace injuries are likely to go down if there isn't daylight savings time and productivity increases.

“People think that the time for daylight saving time is long passed. It’s an old, outdated practice and most people just want us to move on it and they’re a little bit ambivalent which way but they definitely want us to move.”