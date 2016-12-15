Edmonton Christmas Bird Count to go ahead this weekend

Gerald Romanchuk will have his eyes to the sky this Sunday when he heads out for the Edmonton Christmas Bird Count.



This will be the 15th year he’s joined hundreds of Edmontonians in the annual tally of wild birds in the city.



“It’s a chance to participate in a pretty big citizen science project. Volunteers go out and do bird counting so the biologists can look at general trends,” he said.



Eager birders have been doing the early-winter bird census in Edmonton every year since 1955. Local volunteers are assigned circles of land 15 miles in diameter, and count all the birds they see.



The information is added to a database managed and analyzed by the National Audubon Society and Bird Studies Canada.



Eileen Secord, spokesperson for Bird Studies, said the count helps track trends in bird populations.



“It gives a really good snapshot of what birds are still around in the winter, when a lot of the migrating ones have gone further south,” she said.



Last year, the Edmonton count involved saw more than 500 people tally over 27,000 birds from 55 different species.



The Downy Woodpecker, North America’s smallest woodpecker, showed up in record numbers—568 were spotted.



The House Finch, known for the male bird’s bright red head and twittering song, was also commonly sighted in the city. Volunteers noted 1,159 of the small birds.