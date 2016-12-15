How Edmonton can help Aleppo

"This is more than a news story to me."



As residents trapped in the Syrian city of Aleppo post videos to social media asking the world to help them or to remember them before they die, Jessica Labbe feels connected, half a world away in Edmonton.



Labbe remembers traveling to the city in 2008 and still keeps in touch with a family there — and is now calling for fellow Edmontonians to help Aleppo residents in any way they can.



She said she's watched with growing alarm as the city has been overwhelmed by civil war over the last five years, and in recent days as President Bashar al-Assad's forces have bore down on Aleppo and reports of mass executions and rapes fill the news.



“I think the most heartbreaking thing over the last five years is hearing those sanitized words, like ‘civilian’ and ‘refugee,’ but those are people,” Labbe said.



Mohamed Huque, executive director of the Islamic Family and Social Services Association, known as IFSSA, said recent events are just another burden for Syrian refugees in the city, still working hard to adjust to a new life in Edmonton.



He added that much remains to be done for those escaping the war as refugees in Edmonton.

