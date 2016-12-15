How Edmonton can help Aleppo
Edmontonians urge fellow residents to lend a hand to organizations helping Syrians here and abroad.
"This is more than a news story to me."
As residents trapped in the Syrian city of Aleppo post videos to social media asking the world to help them or to remember them before they die, Jessica Labbe feels connected, half a world away in Edmonton.
Labbe remembers traveling to the city in 2008 and still keeps in touch with a family there — and is now calling for fellow Edmontonians to help Aleppo residents in any way they can.
She said she's watched with growing alarm as the city has been overwhelmed by civil war over the last five years, and in recent days as President Bashar al-Assad's forces have bore down on Aleppo and reports of mass executions and rapes fill the news.
“I think the most heartbreaking thing over the last five years is hearing those sanitized words, like ‘civilian’ and ‘refugee,’ but those are people,” Labbe said.
Mohamed Huque, executive director of the Islamic Family and Social Services Association, known as IFSSA, said recent events are just another burden for Syrian refugees in the city, still working hard to adjust to a new life in Edmonton.
He added that much remains to be done for those escaping the war as refugees in Edmonton.
How you can help
If you are like many people in the city, you will be wondering how you can help Aleppo. Here are a few ideas in Edmonton.
1. Help local organizations working with Syrians in the city.
Groups like IFSSA, Catholic Social Services and the Mennonite Centre for Newcomers have spent much of the last year working to help hundreds of Syrian newcomers building a life in Edmonton. Huque said they’re always in need of volunteers to do everything from help people move to travel to appointments. Donations are also helpful to cover programming.
2. Donate to organizations on the ground in Syria.
There are many organizations, Canadian and otherwise, working on the ground to provide relief to people in Syria. Groups like the Canadian Red Cross, Doctors without Borders, Oxfam, CARE Canada and UNICEF are all taking donations.
3. Write politicians
Labbe has been pushing people in Edmonton to contact Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office to demand humanitarian action. “We need to flood his inbox about why we’re still silent on this,” she said. She added that people can also write to their local MP.
