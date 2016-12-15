Medical marijuana growing company expanding to Edmonton International Airport

EDMONTON — A medical marijuana company says it is expanding production with a massive new grow facility at the Edmonton International Airport.

Aurora Cannabis says the airport is close to customs for importing the supplies and equipment it needs and will make it easier to export pot across Canada and eventually to other countries where marijuana is legal.

The company says the 74,000-square-metre facility, called Aurora Sky, will be larger than 16 football fields and will be capable of producing more than 100,000 kilograms of cannabis per year.

Aurora says the new operation will help it meet growing demand for medical marijuana and position it to supply the recreational pot market once it is legalized by the federal government.

The airport says the facility, to open next fall, will bolster the economy, create jobs and spur business for other firms such as shipping and courier companies.