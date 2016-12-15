Up in smoke: Metro chats with Imperial Tobacco director

A director at Canada’s largest tobacco manufacturer took some time to chat with Metro about the cigarette industry this week.



Alberta has some of the highest smoking rates in Canada and has been working to limit those numbers in recent years. Eric Gagnon, director of corporate and regulatory affairs at Imperial Tobacco, discussed falling sales, Alberta’s menthol ban and the rise of vaping.



Q: What are the trends in cigarette sales that you’ve seen in Alberta specifically?



“It’s a very traditional market. We’ve seen obviously menthol disappear. It’s a declining industry. We decline by one or two per cent every year, that’s just the way the industry goes.”



Q: What’s your defence of flavoured tobacco – why does it need to be out there?



“We supported (banning) anything that is fruity and confectionery. We don’t believe that you should have, for example, bubble gum and these types of products in a tobacco product. It is a harmful product and it should be consumed by adults who smoke knowing the risk associated with smoking.



“On the other hand, when you look at flavours like menthol – menthol has been around for ages. The majority of people smoking menthol are adults over 35 years old and we don’t believe they should be banned.”



Q: Imperial Tobacco has talked about entering the e-cigarette industry. What’s the progress on that?



“We obviously welcome the (legislation) that was introduced recently which wants to regulate vaping in Canada.



“We believe we have the responsibility to put on the market less harmful products for consumers that do want to quit [smoking] or that do want to switch, and then we will invest significant amount of money into those products.”



Q: Do you think e-cigarettes could take over as your primary product in the future?



“I don’t know if it’s going to take over, to be honest. I think our responsibility is to make it available to consumers, and then consumers are going to dictate where the market is going to go.



Q: Is the marijuana business something you are considering getting into when legalization passes?



“At this point in time it’s not part of the strategic agenda. So, no.”

