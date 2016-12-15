Wildrose member Derek Fildebrandt renews call for conservative merger

EDMONTON — Alberta Wildrose member Derek Fildebrandt is renewing his call for conservative forces to unite.

Derek Fildebrandt says the people he has talked to in Alberta and his Strathmore-Brooks constituency say the NDP must go because their policies are destructive to the province's future.

"The NDP are too dangerous. They're too ideological and too destructive to the future of this province to take chances," Fildebrandt said after a speech Wednesday night in Whitecourt.

"I'm willing to put everything I've accomplished in politics on the line for this."

Fildebrandt has long been an advocate for a merger of the Progressive Conservatives and his Wildrose party.

One of the candidates in the current PC leadership race, Jason Kenney, says if he wins the vote in March he will seek a mandate from members to merge the party with the Wildrose.

Kenney says vote splitting among small-c conservatives in the 2015 election led to an NDP win and only a merger can prevent that from happening again in 2019.

Wildrose Leader Brian Jean says he believes like-minded conservatives should unite, but says he is taking a wait-and-see approach to any overtures from the PCs.