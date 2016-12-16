Alberta government puts more money into flooding, drought programs

EDMONTON — The Alberta government has announced more funding for flood and drought protection.

The province is to invest an additional $31 million over four years in flood resiliency projects through the Alberta Community Resilience Program.

The 10-year, $500-million program has so far helped to build flood barriers, as well as other safeguards.

Another $14 million is to go to the Watershed Resilience and Restoration Program, which supports wetland and riverbank areas.

That program had been set to wrap up in 2017.