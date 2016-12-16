Alberta government puts more money into flooding, drought programs
EDMONTON — The Alberta government has announced more funding for flood and drought protection.
The province is to invest an additional $31 million over four years in flood resiliency projects through the Alberta Community Resilience Program.
The 10-year, $500-million program has so far helped to build flood barriers, as well as other safeguards.
Another $14 million is to go to the Watershed Resilience and Restoration Program, which supports wetland and riverbank areas.
That program had been set to wrap up in 2017.
Environment Minister Shannon Phillips says the money will help communities adapt to changing climate and more common severe weather.
