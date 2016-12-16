Extreme cold weather warning issued for Edmonton
Environment Canada says temperatures will feel like -40 C overnight.
Edmonton and area are in for extremely cold temperatures over the next 24 hours.
Environment Canada is warning temperatures will drop down close to -40 C with wind chill. The weather warning is in effect for Friday night into Saturday morning, with elevated risks of frost bite and hypothermia.
All City of Edmonton Transit Centres and LRT stations will remain open overnight to ensure people can take shelter from the extreme cold. Pet owners are reminded to limit exposure for their animals too.
