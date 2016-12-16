Federal government to approve $1-billion Yellowhead Trail project

The federal government will announce new money Friday for the $1-billion overhaul of Yellowhead Trail.

A source confirmed Thursday that the feds are stepping up to fund their third of the project.

Mayor Don Iveson, provincial Infrastructure Minister Brian Mason and federal Infrastructure and Communities Minister Amarjeet Sohi are scheduled to make the announcement near the major roadway Friday morning.

Funding will be split three ways between the city, province and feds. The province announced a commitment to its share of $242 million in November.

The money will pave the way for construction on turning a 25-kilometre stretch of the road into a freeway.