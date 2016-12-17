Weekend bringing warmer weather to Edmonton
Environment Canada has lifted the extreme weather warning for Edmonton and the surrounding areas.
You can shed a few winter layers this weekend as the temperature is expected to get a little warmer.
Environment Canada has lifted the extreme cold weather warning for Edmonton and the surrounding area. While it will remain chilly on Saturday evening with a high of -18 C and wind chill of -32 C, temperatures are expected to rise to -9 C by Sunday morning.
Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries and a high of -3 C. Monday will be cloudy but clear with a high of 1 C.
