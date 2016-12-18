Pictures: Edmonton says a colourful goodbye to the Stanley Milner library

Edmontonians got a chance to bid a colourful goodbye to the old Stanley Milner Library on Saturday.



The library issued an open invitation for people to come in and draw on the walls, the floors, and even a few shelves of the soon-to-be renovated institution.

From messages of support to memories to Dr. Seuss quotes aplenty, local library lovers embraced the opportunity to scrawl on every available surface.



After half a century, Edmonton Public Library’s flagship building will close at the end of the day on December 31 to undergo a transformation.