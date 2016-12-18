PC Party investigation finds no evidence leadership campaigns bullied each other

An investigation into harassment in the Alberta PC Party found incidents of “rude and ill-mannered behavior,” but no evidence that one leadership campaign had directed their supporters to attack another.

The investigation, released Sunday, was started after leadership candidates Sandra Jansen and Jason Kenney complained following the PC Party's policy conference in Red Deer in early November.

Jansen said at the time that people had written on her ballots and supporters of other candidates had cornered her in the hallway to confront her on her stance on reproductive rights.

She dropped out of the race and then crossed the floor to the NDP last month.

Kenney said he was also bullied at the convention, and had people swear at him and jab him in the chest.

“The party has taken these complaints seriously and from the onset has made it clear that this election will follow the utmost degree of fairness, openness and transparency,” said PC Alberta president Katherine O’Neill in a release.

A third party investigator interviewed both Jansen and Kenney, as well supporters of both campaigns, and volunteers who helped at the conference. They also examined Twitter posts.

According to a release, the PC board has decided to create new processes to ensure people are held accountable for their behavior.