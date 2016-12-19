Edmonton police warn about sex offender living in the city

Edmonton Police are warning residents about Richard Overton, 36, a recently released sex offender who they say poses a "risk of significant harm" to the community, particularly teenaged girls and young women.

Police said Overton will be living in the Edmonton area. They said they are seeking a recognizance order and he will be closely monitored by their Behavioural Assessment Unit.

In a release, the police said they are sharing this information despite privacy concerns because they believe it to be in the public interest.

Overton is 5'11'', weighs approximately 160 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair.