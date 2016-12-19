News / Edmonton

Edmonton police warn about sex offender living in the city

Richard Overton, 36, poses a risk to young women and teenage girls.

Richard Overton is sexual offender who police say poses a risk to the community.

Edmonton Police are warning residents about Richard Overton, 36, a recently released sex offender who they say poses a "risk of significant harm" to the community, particularly teenaged girls and young women.

Police said Overton will be living in the Edmonton area. They said they are seeking a recognizance order and he will be closely monitored by their Behavioural Assessment Unit.

In a release, the police said they are sharing this information despite privacy concerns because they believe it to be in the public interest.

Overton is 5'11'', weighs approximately 160 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police added that releasing this information is not intended to encourage vigilante behaviour.

