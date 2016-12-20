Edmonton Police charge bus driver in connection to pedestrian death

Edmonton Police have charged an ETS bus driver in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl who was hit and killed while walking in a crosswalk on Nov. 26.

Judith Jackson, 62, has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, under the Traffic Safety Act.

On Nov. 26, the girl was crossing 137 Avenue southbound on 40 Street, in a marked crosswalk, when she was hit by Jackson, who was driving an ETS bus.



An investigation by the EPS major collisons unit determined that she was hit and dragged by the bus making a left turn onto 137 Avenue.

The girl was declared deceased on scene.

This is the second time this year an ETS bus driver has been charged. In October police charged Kellie Rowe with the same charge of failing to yield to a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk.

Rowe was driving an ETS bus on Oct. 4 when she hit and killed an 83-year-old woman walking across 87 Avenue.