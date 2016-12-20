Photos: Edmonton's Cloverdale Footbridge is a bridge no more

The Cloverdale Footbridge — a span built in the 1970s that offers the most picturesque shots of downtown, and a bridge that many Edmonton residents have fought vehemently to save — is officially no longer a bridge. Demolition workers removed a span from the bridge Tuesday morning, making the structure's disappearance that much more real for the city.

The bridge is being torn down to make room for the Valley Line LRT, which is slated to open in 2020.



“It is an iconic figure,” said Larry Wall, executive director of the River Valley Alliance.



Wall said the bridge has been a “great attribute” to the city since it was built and he’s sad to see it go.



However, he sees the move as a positive in the long term with bigger, better footbridges promised as part of the Valley Line and the new Walterdale Bridge.



“I think the key thing is that we don’t see this as the end of something. It’s rather the transition to the beginning of something else,” he said.



“In the interim, in order to gain those improvements to our city, we have to make some sacrifices.”

