Edmonton court told driver who hit and killed senior smelled of alcohol

EDMONTON — A man convicted of being impaired when he hit and killed an Edmonton senior has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Erick Garcia, who is 38, was sentenced Monday after he pleaded guilty in October to a charge of driving a vehicle while over .08 causing death.

Court heard Garcia drove through a four-way stop in Edmonton's south end this past June and struck Ajaib Grewal.

The impact sent the 73-year-old man flying into the air before he landed face-down on the road.

Garcia stopped briefly before leaving the scene, and police said he smelled of alcohol and could barely stand when he was found inside his vehicle a short distance away.

Garcia had faced four charges, including criminal hit-and-run causing death.

Court also heard that an open bottle of alcohol was found under the driver's seat in Garcia's Jeep Wrangler.

His blood-alcohol level was more than double the legal limit. In addition, he had no memory of the collision.

The judge accepted a joint sentencing submission from the Crown and defence and told court that the facts of the case should anger people.