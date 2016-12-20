Iveson talks downtown, racism and campaign

As 2016 draws to an end, Metro sat down with Mayor Don Iveson to reflect on this year and what he thinks needs to be done in 2017. (Click here to read his interview from last year.)

Q: We’re seeing another tax increase next year (2.9 per cent). It’s smaller than previous years, but how can you convince Edmontonians it's appropriate when the economy is hurting?

A: I think people understand the costs of doing business for the City of Edmonton are real and that the services they depend on have value. We set goals for staff to harvest their savings and do their work, and they’ve exceeded those goals every year, so I’m actually really proud of that work.

But some of those costs are inescapable, and one of them is the neighbourhood renewal program. We had fallen so behind on that work historically and costs had risen so much. I trust Edmontonians can understand that’s the biggest portion of our tax increase (1.5 per cent). We’ve got one more year of phasing in that increase and then we’re done. Future tax increases will be lower because we won’t have that neighbourhood renewal levy.

Q: For another year we saw delays on major projects, like the Walterdale Bridge and the Stanley Milner Library. How do we start hitting targets?

A: I think we’ve learned a lot from the project management challenges we’ve had. We’ve made personnel changes to senior levels, we’ve made policy changes, and we’ve made structural changes in terms of both reporting and the actual configuration of our infrastructure department. If council is on track to maybe not make a good decision, then we need staff to tell that to us — not be afraid to speak truth to power.

On these big and complex projects, we’re going to do more design work before we set the price and the schedule. The more intelligence you have going in, the better decisions you’re going to make.

Q: When does your campaign for re-election start?

Not today. When it was revealed that I very quietly filed my notice of intent for nomination, I said, ‘The longer we govern and the shorter we campaign, the more of service we’ll be to Edmontonians.’ I really strongly believe in that. I still think there is more governing to do. I think there’s still more work to do with the province securing LRT funding to go west, with phase two of the Valley Line. There’s still a lot of work to get funding commitments from senior governments to build supportive housing. The campaign will start when it’s appropriate later in the year.

Q: Rogers Place has opened. The city says it has spurred about $2 billion in downtown investment. Was that worth the city expense?

A: I think the investment we’ve seen from the private sector, particularly the Katz Group and One Properties, has far exceeded most people’s expectations and mine. It’s the whole private sector saying they want to be part of the action downtown. I think we’re going to see more people choose to live downtown, as well, which just doubles down on the vibrancy and street life. It’s just the beginning of the renaissance of our downtown.

Q: We saw many racist incidents this year. What can we do in 2017?

A: As a city, we need to recommit to Racism Free Edmonton, our old program which needs a shot in the arm or maybe a new name. As an employer, there’s more we can do to deal with casual racism or discrimination in the workplace and set the right example. There’s always more you can do.

But you can’t combat this top down. There’s a leadership role in calling out any form of discrimination. Keep 'making it awkward' if someone is saying something inappropriate over the Christmas holidays. That’s the opportunity to call that out and start a conversation. Think of it more like peacekeeping.