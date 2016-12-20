Historic plaques stolen off WWI memorial east of Edmonton

Strathcona County RCMP are asking for the public’s help after four plaques were stolen off a war memorial east of Edmonton.

The Frontiersman War Memorial is a stone monument that sits on Highway 14 near Hastings Lake, and honours local people who fought and died in the First World War.

Sometime between 5:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Nov 24 four plaques were pried off the sides of the memorial and stolen.

According to a news release, the first plaque reads: “Dedicated to the memory of Frontiersmen who fell in the Great War 1914-1918, erected by their comrades July 1935.”

The second plaque reads: “In memory of those who fell during the Second World War.”

The last two commemorate Dominion Commandants, Brigadier A. Mack, and Colonel Lewis Scott.