Historic plaques stolen off WWI memorial east of Edmonton
The Strathcona County RCMP are asking for the public's help.
Strathcona County RCMP are asking for the public’s help after four plaques were stolen off a war memorial east of Edmonton.
The Frontiersman War Memorial is a stone monument that sits on Highway 14 near Hastings Lake, and honours local people who fought and died in the First World War.
Sometime between 5:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Nov 24 four plaques were pried off the sides of the memorial and stolen.
According to a news release, the first plaque reads: “Dedicated to the memory of Frontiersmen who fell in the Great War 1914-1918, erected by their comrades July 1935.”
The second plaque reads: “In memory of those who fell during the Second World War.”
The last two commemorate Dominion Commandants, Brigadier A. Mack, and Colonel Lewis Scott.
The Mounties are investigating but are asking anyone with information to call them or contact Crime Stoppers.
