Traffic charges laid after 13-year-old girl fatally hit by transit bus

EDMONTON — Police say an Edmonton Transit driver who was behind the wheel of a bus that struck and killed a 13-year-old pedestrian in late November has been charged under the Traffic Safety Act.

Judith Jackson, 62, of Edmonton has been charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Mariama Sillah had been crossing a busy street after buying a sandwich when she was hit and dragged a short distance by the bus.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Transit officials say an internal investigation is ongoing, and it isn't clear if blind spots contributed to the collision.

The transit department has been looking at new technologies being piloted in other jurisdictions and its safety programs and practices are under review.