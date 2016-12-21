Edmonton International Airport gears up for its busiest day

Prepare for long lines at the airport if you plan to leave town Friday.



Dec. 23 is shaping up to be the busiest day of the year for Edmonton travelers, as arrivals and departures will be crammed full of people reuniting with their families for Christmas.



“Especially when Christmas falls on a weekend, usually the Friday before Christmas is far and away (the busiest),” said Edmonton International Airport spokesperson Heather Hamilton.



Arrivals will be especially packed as families show up to greet their loved ones. Statistically, the airport sees 2.2 people show up for every arrival, but that number spikes this week.



There’s no need to be a Grinch about it, though. Hamilton said the airport is a great place to be if you want to lift your spirits.



“Lots of hugs and very excited people, kids jumping up and down and grandmas are coming in and kids are coming home from school,” Hamilton said. “It’s a very happy place.”



Dec. 27 and 28 are shaping up to be almost as busy as Dec. 23 this year, which Hamilton said is unusual.



While some will be coming home from Christmas trips on those days, others will be jetting off to warmer destinations.



According to numbers from Expedia, Las Vegas is the top destination for people leaving Edmonton during the holiday season, defined as Dec. 17 to Jan. 8.



Hamilton cautioned travelers to leave extra early this week and avoid holding up lines with problematic items that pop up exclusively during the holidays.



That means no snow globes or Christmas crackers in your carry-ons.



“We also see people carrying a lot more alcohol this time of year,” she added.



New Year’s Eve is slated to be the quietest day of the season.