Edmonton opens first 'green street' to traffic

The city’s first “green street” is open to traffic, but cars will take a back seat.

The Armature, a 4.5-block stretch in the Quarters Downtown along 96 Street from 103A Avenue to Jasper Avenue, opened Wednesday after being closed for four years.

The new roadway features custom furniture, bike racks and lamp posts specifically designed to make the area pedestrian-friendly. Special soil systems will capture rainfall to help water trees and other vegetation along the street.

“(People) can expect to see really, really wide pedestrian sidewalks,” said Mary Ann Debrinski, the city’s director of urban renewal.

“The pedestrian is first priority, followed by cyclists, transit, and last priority is given to vehicles.”

While the pedestrian-first approach is new to Edmonton, she said there will be similar projects to follow.

The Armature closed in 2012 for work on a storm water drainage system, and construction on streetscape improvement started in 2014.

The Quarters is expected to be the heart of the Quarters district, which will be in development for another 10-20 years. One of its key components, a tower at 102A Avenue and 96 Street that will function as an art and living space for local artists, is “shovel ready” pending provincial and federal funding.

A high rise is also in the works on 96 Street and Jasper Avenue.