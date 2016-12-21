Edmonton police arrest alleged members of 'organized criminal group'
Officers seize long list of drugs and cash from four homes.
Edmonton police say they've broken up a group of organized criminals by arresting three of its members after a six month investigation.
The Edmonton Gang and Drug Enforcement (EDGE) unit recently arrested three men and seized cash and drugs after executing search warrants at four homes, according to a press release sent out Wednesday.
Two search warrants were carried out at the same home near 90 Street and Jasper Avenue, one near 122 Avenue and 80 Street, and another near 102 Street and Princess Elizabeth Avenue.
In total, officers say they seized:
- More than $108,000 in Canadian currency
- 2 kg of cocaine with a street value up to $110,000
- 10 kg of marijuana with a street value up to $50,000
- 357 g of psilocybin with a street value up to $3,570
- 103 g of hashish with a street value up to $1,550
- 84 g of ketamine with a street value up to $4,210
- 13 g of shatter with a street value up to $965
- 44 kg of phenacetin with a street value up to $154,000
Stephen Valente, 32, Luigi Esposito, 25, and Alfred Molzahn, 32, all face numerous charges.
