Edmonton Transit to test new camera system on buses

Edmonton Transit will begin testing new camera technology on buses that could give drivers a better view, after a young girl was struck and killed by a bus in a marked crosswalk last month.



Judith Jackson, 62, was charged Tuesday with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, in connection with the death of 13-year-old Mariama Sillah.



Jackson is the fourth Edmonton Transit driver to be charged after fatally hitting a pedestrian in the city since 2006.



Two of those collisions occurred in the last three months.



“To put this in perspective, these are two tragic and separate incidents,” said city spokeswoman Janice Schroeder on Wednesday. “We move thousands of people over thousands of kilometres every single day.”



It’s unclear why 2016 saw two fatal collisions. Schroeder said the city doesn’t track the number of pedestrians using crosswalks so it’s hard to determine if more people are walking.



She said that overall, Edmonton's roads have become safer.



But Steve Bradshaw — president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 569, which represents Edmonton Transit drivers — wants change.



He said the bus mirror, driver-side pillar by the windshield, and the front door can make it difficult for bus drivers to see pedestrians.



“There are solutions,” he said. “That said, our 1,6000 transit operators drive millions of kilometres every year safely.”



The new camera technology will see a monitor and four cameras installed at each corner of the bus, according to Bradshaw. The technology will be piloted on two buses and, if all goes well, it could be expanded across the fleet.



“We’re concerned it might be another device we have to keep an eye on,” he said Wednesday. “But anytime we get a new tool to make things safer, we have to give it a try.”