PCL makes $6.6 million donation to United Way

An Edmonton construction company has quite a Christmas gift for the United Way.

PCL announced Tuesday it will donate more than $6.6 million to the charity after a North America-wide fundraising campaign.

To raise money, PCL held donation challenges, raffles and office contests including dunk tanks.

“The generosity and steadfast support of PCL and its employees is seen right across North America,” Anne Smith, president and CEO with United Way of the Alberta Capital Region, said in a press release.