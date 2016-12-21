Sentencing hearing for man who killed Alberta seniors to wrap up in January

EDMONTON — The sentencing hearing for a man convicted of killing two missing Alberta seniors is to resume in the new year.

Crown and defence lawyers have finished calling witnesses and are to present closing arguments in the case of Travis Vader on Jan. 3.

Vader was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2010 deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann.

The couple, in their late 70s, vanished after leaving their Edmonton-area home on a camping trip to British Columbia.

A judge ruled that Vader was a desperate drug addict who came across the McCanns in their motorhome and killed them during a robbery.