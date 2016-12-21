One year in: Syrian refugees continue to grapple with a new language

Basel Abou Hamrah got to work.



The Syrian couple was in their early 70s, and had just arrived in Edmonton. They didn’t speak English, couldn’t talk to their sponsor and spent much of their time alone.



So first, Abou Hamrah enrolled the couple in an English class for seniors. Then he sorted out a ride to the downtown centre where they were held. For good measure, he also signed them up for a choir so they’d meet more people.



“Once they are in the class, they are so happy to be in the class, they are very interested to know the language,” Abou Hamrah said.



Abou Hamrah is a community connector with the Edmonton Mennonite Centre for Newcomers, which has played a big role in helping refugees make a home in the city.



It’s been a challenging year for the roughly 1,500 Syrian refugees who started arriving in Edmonton last December. One of the biggest hurdles has been learning English, a necessary step to find a job or make friends.



As many reach the one-year mark it’s now more urgent. Federal supports often dry up after 12 months.



Abou Hamrah was among the first Syrian refugees to come to Edmonton with his family last December.



He enrolled in English classes right away, but he had learned some English in Syria so it wasn’t long before he was fluent. He got a job with the Mennonite Centre and now focuses on helping his fellow refugees with the language.



The struggle for Syrian refugees to learn English goes beyond learning nouns and verbs: Classes have long line-ups, getting to classes is often a challenge and parents often lack childcare.



That’s where Abou Hamrah often comes in.



As the wife of the 70-something couple recently traced As, Bs and Cs in a notebook she turned to Abou Hamrah and said it was the first time she’d ever used a pen — in Arabic or English.



“She was so happy,” Abou Hamrah said, smiling at the memory. “I said, ‘We did something.’”



In the past year, Abou Hamrah said many of the people he’s worked with have progressed from speaking zero English to having the confidence to use transit and say hello to people they meet.



Mohamed Huque, the executive director of the Islamic Family and Social Services said it takes a long time to learn any language.



“But there are other elements to this as well,” he said. “If they’re just practicing a few hours a day, or if they’re not participating or volunteering or doing things where they’re using the language, it takes longer.”



As the one-year point approaches, many Syrian refugees are now faced with the tough decision of whether to stay with classes or go out and find a job with the skills they have.



