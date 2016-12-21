Syrian refugees in Edmonton ponder ‘what next’ as federal money expires

Tahani Al Kadri and her sister Heba received the same phone call four years ago within an hour, from the same relative.

He called to tell them that both their husbands had been killed just outside Damascus during a battle.

The phone call was the beginning of their journey out of Syria and to a new life, in Edmonton.

“My children sometimes cry for him,” said Tahani, sitting in her dining room. She and Heba now live together in a small bungalow in north Edmonton, parenting five children — Tahani has three, Heba has two.

In December 2015, the first group of Syrian refugees arrived at the Edmonton International Airport to start a new life. Tahani and Heba were some of the first of about 1,500 Syrians who have settled in the city.

Since then, there have been successes and challenges, but one year marks when many federal supports run out for government-sponsored refugees. It’s also when private groups are no longer legally required to financially support those they’ve sponsored.

For many refugees in Edmonton, the question is: What now?

Tahani arrived last December after fleeing Qatana, Syria, and a refugee camp in Lebanon. She is jointly sponsored — private individuals helped cover her costs for her first six months in Canada while the government has covered the remaining six months.

“My life in the refugee camp was so bad,” she said, through a translator. “We didn’t have money and we had nothing to do, so it was so difficult. There were no schools, no jobs.”

But the Syria she remembers wasn’t in ruins. Her collections of photos show a vibrant place: Markets lined with yellow, orange and purple fruits, and smiling dancers draped in red, silky garments.

“We had a good life back home before things got bad, but it was also difficult to adapt to Canadian culture,” she said. “But I’m always thinking, ‘What has happened to my mother? What’s happened to my father?’”

Edmonton is a different place, she said. It’s colder, but gives her children — Talal, Mamdouh and Maya — opportunities to thrive in school and make friends.

“I like math,” Maya said. “People at school are nice.”

Once her current funding from the federal government expires, she will have to rely on work, other government social programs, or non-governmental agencies to make ends meet.

Tahani acknowledges her daughter’s English is better than hers, and understands learning the language will be key for employment.

“It’s difficult to learn the language because I don’t have many friends who are always speaking it,” she said. “But I want to learn so I can find a job. I would like to work in a daycare.”

Tahani said she would also like her parents to move to Canada someday. She said they’re still in Syria, while her brother is in France.

“That would make me more happy, more excited,” she said. “We love Canada.”