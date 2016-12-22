Boy urges Albertans to become organ and tissue donors

Cooper Pirtle is challenging Albertans to become organ and tissue donors.

The 14-year-old knows the importance of the donations after his grandfather, Morris Irvine, received a double lung transplant back in 2011.

The family is going to be able to enjoy another Christmas together, a government release said, thanks to an organ donation.

Pirtle is now encouraging others to consider registering with the Alberta Organ and Tissue Donation Registry.

According to Alberta Health, more than 4,500 Canadians are waiting for a life-saving transplant of vital organs, with 700 of them in Alberta.