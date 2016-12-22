Confirmed hepatitis A case at coffee shop prompts AHS warning

Alberta Health Services is warning customers of a west-end Second Cup that they may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

The organization has confirmed a food handler working at the coffee shop at 8902 149 St. had a case of hepatitis A, and say patrons who consumed food of drink from that location on Dec. 17 or 18 between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. could have been exposed.

“While we believe the risk to the public is low, hepatitis A is a serious infection,” AHS Medical Officer of Health Dr. Christopher Sikora said in a press release.

Officials are asking anyone who fears they might have been exposed to monitor themselves and their family for symptoms until Feb. 6, 2017 and to get immunized to prevent illness.

They say there is no ongoing risk of infection at the location, as it has been cleaned and inspected.

Illness can occur within 15 to 50 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms might include: tiredness; poor appetite; nausea and vomiting; abdominal pain and fever; followed by dark-coloured urine, light-coloured stools, and yellowing of eyes and skin several days later.

AHS is urging anyone who develops those symptoms before Feb. 6 to immediately call Health Link at 811.

Public health staff will offer drop-in immunization at the East Edmonton Health Centre (7910 112 Ave) at the following times:

· December 22: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

· December 23: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

· December 28: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

· December 29: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.