Edmonton bar accused of denying men over their skin colour

An Edmonton bar owner is defending his staff in light of allegations a customer has made about his bouncers refusing to admit people based on skin colour.



Raegan Aleman said she was waiting in line Saturday night to enter the Ranch Roadhouse, located on Calgary Trail, when she said she overheard an argument between the group of about half-a-dozen men ahead of her and the club's bouncers.



She said bouncers told the men they didn’t meet the bar's dress code and couldn't enter.



But she said the men were wearing the same clothing as almost everyone else: jeans and t-shirts. She said their clothing was visible, as most weren't wearing jackets and those that were had them unzipped or had taken them off.



She said she noted most of the line was white like her but the men being denied entry were people of colour.



“One of the guys said, ‘You’re being racists and you’re not letting us in because we’re not white,” she said. “My partner and I were deeply disturbed by this interaction and we stood beside them to voice our support.”



Aleman told the story on Facebook, in a post that's been shared more than 4,000 times.



Jesse Kupina, co-owner of the Ranch Roadhouse, said he's read the post.



He said the story is “heartbreaking,” but maintains his staff doesn’t racially profile.



“If there was ever a situation of someone acting racist then they wouldn’t be with our company,” he said.



Kupina said bouncers denied the men entry because one was “acting aggressive,” after they told him his attire wasn’t appropriate.



He couldn’t provide Metro with the dress code the group violated, but said patrons at the country-themed bar generally can’t wear steel-toed boots, bandanas, gang-affiliated apparel, or have dirty clothing.



He said the Ranch caters to a diverse community.



After the incident, Aleman said all but one of the men left. She said that man was eventually let in.



“I just want some sort of justice for group."