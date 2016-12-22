Edmonton police lay charges in 2011 homicide

It took nearly six years, but Edmonton Police have laid charges in the 2011 homicide of Jeanette Marie Cardinal.

Police found Cardinal's body when they responded to a sudden death on Feb. 7, 2011 near 119 Avenue and 81 Street.

On Monday, police arrested Dana Fash, 38, and charged him with second degree murder.

“Homicide Section had identified a probable suspect at the time of the initial investigation, however there was insufficient evidence to lay charges,” Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said in a press release.

“The EPS Historical Homicide Unit continued with the investigation and submitted additional forensic evidence to a specialized crime lab. Positive results led to Homicide Section arresting Fash for second degree murder.”

