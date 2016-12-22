Fort Edmonton to build team to research indigenous history

Fort Edmonton Park is building a team to research First Nations and Métis history in the region.

The historical centre has created three study opportunities to gather writings, clothing and other material culture of First Nations and Métis peoples from Edmonton and surrounding areas during the 1600-1800s.

This move comes after Fort Edmonton Park signed memorandums of understanding with both the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations and the Métis Nation of Alberta, in 2015.

“We’ve worked hard really hard in the last year and a half building these relationships to be able to share more of these stories with the general public,” said Christina Martinez with Fort Edmonton Park.

The newly created research roles are needed to consolidate all the information out there. “We (Fort Edmonton Park) have quite a bit of information, our partners as well, but it needs to be brought together,” said Martinez. “Some information is harder to get at, so a team of researchers can help us gather it.”

The research will begin in early 2017 once the research teams are selected. The deadline to submit the final reports is July.

This work dovetails with the development of the Indigenous Peoples’ Experience at the park.