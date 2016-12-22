New evidence in cold case leads to murder charge in Edmonton homicide

EDMONTON — A violent sex offender recently released from prison has been charged with killing a woman in Edmonton nearly six years ago.

Edmonton police issued a public warning earlier this month about 38-year-old Dana Fash.

Officers say he was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jeanette Marie Cardinal.

The 40-year-old mother of five from Beaver Lake Cree Nation in northeastern Alberta was found dead in an Edmonton home on Feb. 7, 2011.

No cause of death was released.

Investigators say they had a suspect at the time, but not enough evidence to lay charges.

"The EPS Historical Homicide Unit continued with the investigation and submitted additional forensic evidence to a specialized crime lab," Staff-Sgt. Bill Clark said in a release.

"Positive results led to Homicide Section arresting Fash for second-degree murder."

Fash was being held in custody and is to appear in court Jan. 5.

He was dubbed the "Mill Woods Rapist" following two attacks in the Edmonton neighbourhood in 1994.

In November of that year, he sexually assaulted a 65-year-old woman at her home at knife point. The next month, he sexually assaulted a 44-year-old woman while she was working as a custodian in an elementary school. He had armed himself with scissors.