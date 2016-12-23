Happy Edition: Edmonton bus driver double-doubles down on Christmas cheer

Edmonton Transit bus driver Roger Steele began to cry after reading the first line of a Christmas card he received from a mother of a young commuter.

“My son has mentioned you’re so awesome and have been picking up the kids walking to school in the extremely cold temperatures,” the card read. “Your kindness has not gone unnoticed … Merry Christmas!"

But it’s not the only card Steele has received.

“It’s overwhelming,” Steele said of the card. “It brings you into tears. It’s pretty cool."

Earlier this month, while driving the No. 10, 11 and 162, Steele supplied transit customers with hot Tim Horton's coffees and donuts. The temperature was -20C and he was celebrating his 35-year anniversary as a driver.

“It’s a simple gesture. It doesn’t cost much, especially in this city when it’s frozen over,” he said. “Everybody could use a coffee.”

What Steele loves most about his job is meeting new faces.

He remembered he picked up a guy at 5 a.m. one morning near a ramp that connects to Yellowhead Trail.

“He shouldn’t have been there,” he said with a laugh. “He’s got a story for me — he went on about how he was ripped off for a bunch of money. Anyway I whipped up to Tim’s and bought him a java. He was broke, but something had happened, I guess.”

Steele, 56, plans to continue driving for the next few years.